CM mourns demise of Krishna Kalyani

Darjeeling: Eminent tea industrialist and TMC leader from North Bengal, Krishna Kumar Kalyani breathed his last on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences.



The Chief Minister, on Wednesday tweeted: "I extend my profound grief at the untimely demise of Krishna Kumar Kalyani, a leading tea industrialist from North Bengal, early today. I knew him well as a leading face of Ma Mati Manush in Dooars and extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends."

71-year-old Kalyani was suffering from post Covid complications for the past six months. On Tuesday as he was facing difficulty in breathing, he was admitted at a private nursing home. On Wednesday, he was to be flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

However, in the wee hours of Wednesday the TMC leader passed away.

Kalyani's political career had started with the Indian National Congress. He was mentored by Pranab Mukherjee. Later, he crossed over to the TMC, serving in various capacities.