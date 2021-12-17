CM mourns demise of head of Satsang Ashram

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the demise of Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty, head of Satsang Ashram in Deoghar.



He passed away at the age of 93. He breathed his last at Durgapur Mission Hospital on Thursday morning.

"Deeply pained by the demise of Acharyadev Sree Sree Borda (Sree Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty) of Satsang Ashram, Deoghar. The entire spiritual world mourns this heavy loss. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, followers and innumerable devotees," Banerjee tweeted.

In a condolence message Banerjee further stated that the elder son of Thakur Anukul Chandra, Sree Sree Barda, is in the hearts of crores of people across the world. His demise is a major loss for the entire world.