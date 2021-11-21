CM mourns demise of Ganesh Bahadur Giri

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the death of Ganesh Bahadur Giri, a body builder of international repute. He was a Banga Ratna awardee.



Banerjee on Sunday, tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Ganesh Bahadur Giri, renowned International Bosy Builder and International Judge of World Body Building Federation. He was also a Banga Ratna Awardee. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones." In an official message, the Chief Minister further stated that his demise is a huge loss to the body building sport.

Popular as Ganu Giri, he was the Vice President of Indian Body Builders Federation and also the Chairman of Judge's Committee. He was also an international judge under the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB.)

He had worked relentlessly for the propagation of the sport. He received the Banga Ratna in the year 2020.

Giri passed away in Darjeeling from old age complications. He was 86 years old. His funeral will take place on Monday. He is survived by two sons. Eminent personalities, political leaders have expressed condolences on his demise.