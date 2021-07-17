CM mourns demise of former scribe

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the demise of former news editor of Aajkaal, Rajib Ghosh, on Friday. The journalist passed away in the city at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife and daughter.



In her condolence message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his death has created a void in the field of journalism. "I offer deep condolences to his family members, friends and admirers," she added.

Ghosh had joined the profession in the early 80s and had worked as news editor and joint editor of Aajkaal. He had worked in Bartaman too for a brief period. He was admitted to a private nursing home with lung infection. He died in the hospital on Friday afternoon. Press Club Kolkata has mourned the death of Ghosh.