CM mourns demise of ex-min Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of professor Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay, former state minister for Technical Education and Training, Science and Technology and Biotechnology, who died at a private nursing home in the city on Tuesday.

He was 81-year-old and survived by his sons.

In a press statement issued by the Information and Cultural department, Banerjee said: "A vaccum has been created in the world of politics due to the demise of Chattopadhyay who had been a minister in various departments. I express my condolences to the bereaved family. He elected as an MLA in 2011 and 2016 from Burdwan Dakshin. An educationist Chattopadhyay used to teach at Burdwan University."

He was suffering from age-related ailments.