CM mourns demise of elocutionist Gouri Ghosh

KOLKATA: Noted elocutionist Gouri Ghosh died at a city hospital on Thursday after a brief illness.



She was 83 years old and is survived by her husband, also a well known elocutionist Partha Ghosh. Condoling her death Chief Minister tweeted: "Her own style of rendition has left a permanent imprint in the minds of the listeners. The state government had conferred Kaji Sabyasachi Samman to her in 2018. She was a member of West Bengal Kobita Academy. Her death will create a void in the cultural world. My deep condolences to her family, friends and admirers." Ghosh, a multi talented person had worked in Akashbani as a presenter. Her unique presentation of Karna Kunti Sangbad along with her husband Partha Ghosh will be remembered by the people. She had acted in Ashukh directed by Rituporno Ghosh. She took classes on recitation.