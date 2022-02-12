CM mourns demise of actor Viswa Guhathakurata

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the demise of noted film actor Viswa Guhathakurata. At 71, he died at a private nursing home here on Friday. He is survived by his son and daughter Shreya, who is a noted Rabindrasangeet singer.

In her condolence message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his death would cause a void in the world of acting. She extended her grief to the families, friends and acquaintances of the departed soul.

Guhathakura had acted in two films, 'Ganashatru' and 'Sakha Prasaka' directed by Satyajit Ray. Some of his popular films are 'Gupi Bagha Fire Elo', 'Antardhan', 'Boidurjyo Rahashya', 'Fatikchand', 'Adalat O Ekti Meye', 'Harmonium' and 'Bancharamer Bagan.'

The youngest son of Subho Guhathakura—founder of Dakshinee, a school set up to give young people training in Rabindrasangeet—Viswa was a good singer and a pianist. A large-hearted man, he will be remembered for him simplicity, clarity of thoughts and sharp sense of humour. An avid lover of cricket, he was a good table talker.