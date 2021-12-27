CM mourns death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and offered condolences to his family and followers.

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the voice of the voiceless. He played a key role in steering society towards better days and held a special place in the hearts of people across the world. I deeply mourn his demise and offer my deepest condolences to his family and followers," Banerjee

tweeted.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday. He was 90.