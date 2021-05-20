CM monitors meeting with top officials

Kolkata: The state government has imposed a ban on deep sea fishing in view of cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit Bengal-Odisha coast on May 25/26 evening.



The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Nabanna on Wednesday evening. It was attended by senior state government officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Health Secretary. The District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police took part in the meeting virtually along with officials of NDRF, SDRF, IMD and Coast Guard. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee monitored the meeting over telephone.

It was decided that coastal fishing would not be allowed. The fishing trawlers going to the deep sea will not be allowed.

The District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of coastal districts have been asked to intensify vigil. A 24x7 control room has been opened at Nabanna. The leaves of employees and officials of the concerned departments will be cancelled. All the District Magistrates have been asked to get in touch with the Disaster Management department and collect relief materials and medicines.

The Meteorological Office in its report said a low pressure area was likely to form over North Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around May 22.

It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours.

It is very likely to move north westwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coast around May 26 evening.

Mamata Banerjee has asked the concerned officials to pull up their socks and take all necessary steps. Vigil will be intensified in areas surrounding Sandeshkhali, Frasergunj and Hingalgunj.