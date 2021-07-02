CM, ministers pay tribute to Dr BC Roy

KOLKATA: On Doctors' Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to legendary medical practitioner and former Chief Minister of Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy and expressed her deep gratitude to the doctors and para-medical staff, who have been fighting the pandemic tirelessly.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister stated: "On the occasion of #DoctorsDay, I pay my humble tribute to former CM of WB, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Extending my heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical fraternity who are tirelessly serving in these trying times. Their contribution in combating #COVID19 is unparalleled."

State Holiday is observed in Bengal on July 1 as a mark of gratitude towards frontline workers including doctors and nurses who are risking their lives every day to ensure safety of people at the time of Covid pandemic. It is also the birth and death anniversary of the state's second Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Meanwhile, the KMC felicitated doctors and recognised their efforts to fight against COVID-19. "Today, we should never vent out ire on the doctors. One or two doctors may be bad, but not all are bad. It is because of these doctors that we are alive today amid the pandemic," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators, KMC, after paying tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy and felicitating doctors at the KMC premises.

Atin Ghosh, Member, Board of Administrators, KMC, in charge of Health department and Debashish Kumar, Member, Board of Administrators, KMC, were also present.