CM meets leaders of Hill parties, gathers consensus for GTA polls

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met leaders of different Hill political parties in Darjeeling on Monday and after ironing out various glitches raised by them gathered a consensus for holding elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).



The Chief Minister assured that the issues raised by the different outfits would be further addressed which would then pave the way for Panchayat elections in the Hills.

"I met leaders of four important political parties and spoke to them during the GTA elections. All are willing to go for GTA elections. Roshan Giri of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) stated that they will give some suggestions," stated Banerjee.

Meanwhile, 15 years after coming into existence over the demand for a separate state, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) finally decided to drop the issue and seek a political solution for the region.

The Chief Minister met the political outfits separately at the newly constructed NBDD Guest House below Richmond Hill Government Guest House in Darjeeling on Monday afternoon.

The Chief Minister stated that she has written to the Centre several times for the amendment of the Constitution to incorporate a three-tier Panchayat in the Hills.

"We will hold municipality elections for the three Hill municipalities by May. In the next two or three months, we will complete the GTA elections. The political parties talked of certain problems in the GTA. After the GTA elections, the elected representatives will resolve the issues. All the parties have assured full cooperation and stated they want peace, development and prosperity," added Banerjee.

She assured the Hamro Party of all cooperation to run the Darjeeling Municipality.

Banerjee further stated that she had a talk with Education minister Bratya Basu following which she announced the name of Dr

Harka Bahadur Chhetri as the Chairman of

District Primary School Council, Kalimpong and Dr Rohit Sharma as Chairman, DPSC, Darjeeling.

Roshan Giri, general secretary, GJM, addressing media persons following their meeting with the Chief Minister, stated: "We requested

Madam that first there should be a permanent political solution (PPS) and then the elections could be held. We will be submitting a draft

proposal of the PPS on April 3 following a seminar on the PPS in Kalimpong on April 2. The state government seems to be in a mood to hold GTA elections. Much depends on the Chief Minister."

When asked what the PPS would be, a mellowed Giri said: "We want the highest form of autonomy within the state." Being asked why the climb down from Gorkhaland, Giri stated: "We were with BJP but they tricked us for all these years. We have nothing to do with the BJP anymore."

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) dubbed their meeting with the Chief Minister "short but effective". "The GTA was the creation of the government. If they want to keep the GTA, it is better to run it by elected members. Section 26 of the GTA Act talks of a three-tier Panchayat in the Hills. The GTA has supervisory powers over both the Municipality and Panchayat," stated Amar Lama, general secretary.

Hamro Party leaders also met the Chief Minister. "We are happy that the Chief Minister has assured us of all cooperation for the Darjeeling Municipality. We are looking forward to other Hill Municipality and Panchayat elections. However, if the government goes ahead with GTA elections, we will contest in all 45 seats. Through this process we can come into governance and can give good governance to our people," stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party. Hill TMC leaders also met Banerjee.