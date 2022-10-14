CM meets Guv, says it was a courtesy call

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor La Ganeshan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon.



Later, Banerjee said it was a courtesy call. "The Governor was released from the hospital today, so I called on him to exchange greetings after the Pujas and also enquire about his health," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister stayed at the Governor House for about 10 minutes and then left for Uttirno to attend the Vijaya Sammelan of Bhowanipore Assembly constituency where she is the MLA.