CM meets Guv at Raj Bhawan, both interact for over an hour

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan.



The meeting between the two continued for around one-and-a-half hours. The Chief Minister went to the Raj Bhavan around 3.50 pm and she left the place around 5.30 pm. Sources said the duo discussed various issues.

But, there was no official statement on the issues that had been discussed.

Later, Dhankhar tweeted: "Hon'ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial called on Hon'ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan today. The two had an hour-long interaction

without aides". It needs mention that the resolution brought by the Bengal government to reintroduce Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday with 196 legislators giving their votes in its favour.

It needs the Governor's consent and then it will go to the President. Banerjee had stated about reintroducing the Vidhan Parishad in the state while addressing a press conference during the announcement of the list of candidates ahead of the Assembly

polls.