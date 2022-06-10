CM meets Governor at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

The Monsoon Session of the Assembly will begin on Friday. The Governor has not signed several important Bills yet. Two important Bills regarding making the Chief Minister the Chancellor of state universities replacing the Governor will be placed before the Assembly in the Monsoon session. State Education minister Bratya Basu will be appointed as the Visitor of the private universities. Both the Bills need signature of the Governor. The latter had earlier wanted to meet the Chief Minister to discuss some important issues particularly the law and order situation.

Partha Chatterjee, minister of Parliamentary Affairs said two hours will be allotted to discuss the Bills. He urged the opposition MLAs to come to the Assembly and take part in the discussion.

Banerjee also presented her painting to the Governor.