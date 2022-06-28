CM meets 3 aggrieved TET candidates, assures justice
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke with three TET candidates of 2014 who were allegedly denied jobs after her programme at East Burdwan.
The three candidates hailing from Durgapur were among the 20,000 candidates who had appeared for 2014 TET.
The trio sported placards expressing their desire to talk with Banerjee regarding their alleged job denial. "The Chief Minister has assured us that they we will get justice," said one of the aggrieved candidates after meeting the Chief Minister..
On the day, Banerjee also met Renu Khatoon who joined in the office of CMOH of East Burdwan district, a few days back.
Her right palm was chopped off allegedly by her husband to prevent her from joining a government job, however it was Banerjee who ensured that she could start her journey in the office of CMOH.
