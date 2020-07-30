CM Mamata condoles passing away of Padmashree Sonam Tshering Lepcha

Darjeeling: The Chief Minister of Bengal; Chief Minister of Sikkim along with the Chairman, GTA expressed condolences on the demise of 92 year old Padmashree Sonam Tshering Lepcha in Kalimpong on Thursday.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an official message, wrote, "I am expressing my deepest condolence on the passing of distinguished folk musician, lyricist and composer from Lepcha community, Sonam Tshering Lepcha. He contributed immensely in the revival of Lepcha Culture. He had also written a book on Lepcha folk song. Government of West Bengal honoured him with the 'Bangabibhushan' award in 2014. He had been bestowed with several awards among which Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Akademi award need special mention. His demise is an irreparable loss to our cultural landscape of the hills. My deepest condolences to his family members and entire Lepcha community along with the admirers of Sonam Tshering Lepcha."

In his condolence message, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, Chief Minister of Sikkim, wrote, "He was the first person from the Lepcha community to be aired on All India Radio (AIR) in 1960. He was also known for promoting and reviving the Lepcha culture.

He is also the founder of a museum in Kalimpong, housing ancient artifacts including indigenous instruments and manuscripts."

He was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award by the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) in 2020.

"His endeavor in keeping alive Lepcha language, art and culture is a matter of great pride for the entire Hills" stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

He for the first time had introduced and played the unknown Lepcha musical instruments "Tambuk" and "Sutsaang" in 1969 in Darjeeling. He had been conferred by many national and state awards.

Lapon (teacher) Sonam Tshering Lepcha passed away at his residence in Bumbustee, Kalimpong due to old age, on Thursday morning. People from all walks of life paid their last respect to the teacher.