CM likely to visit Darjeeling district on March 27

DARJEELING: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Darjeeling district on March 27 and is expected to continue her tour till the end of the month. Political observers have attached a lot of importance to the visit with fast changing political equations in the backdrop.



Though her official schedule has not been made public yet, she is likely to arrive at the Bagdogra Airport on March 27 and head for the Darjeeling Hills where she will be staying till

the end of the month. In Darjeeling, she is slated to attend a government programme from where she will

hand out assistance to beneficiaries under different welfare schemes. The programme would be held at the Mall.

The Trinamool supremo could also meet representatives of different political outfits to discuss modalities of the forthcoming GTA elections. "She would also study the political

situation on ground zero; feel the pulse and work out strategies accordingly (including alliances) before the GTA elections," opined a political observer.

With the BJP-GNLF combine drawing a blank in the Hill civic polls, Banerjee could be eyeing this as a perfect opportunity for the expansion of her party. Her visit will definitely help boost the morale of her party workers also.