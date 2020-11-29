CM likely to inaugurate Majerhat Bridge on Dec 3

Kolkata: Majerhat Bridge will be thrown open for public from the beginning of December with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, likely to inaugurate the newly constructed cable-stayed bridge on December 3, at 4 pm.



The bridge acts as a major link between south Kolkata including Behala with the central business district. Inconvenience faced by the people of south Kolkata since the age-old bridge had collapsed on September 4 in 2018. The state government had decided to replace the old structure with the new one and the Public Works Department (PWD) had initiated the work of building the new one.

On Friday, the railways have also given its clearance to open the bridge situated adjacent to Majerhat Railway Station.

Aroop Biswas, the state PWD minister, carried out a routine inspection of the bridge on Saturday morning.

Safety certificate followed by load capacity test and other allied inspections has already been issued. The 227-metre hanging portion of the bridge has also been specially inspected. The bridge can bear 385 tonnes. As many as 84 cables were imported to construct the bridge that almost resembles the design of Vidyasagar Setu across river Hooghly.

It may be mentioned that the state government had stated that it would have become possible to complete the construction of the bridge a year ago if there would not have been any delay in getting different clearances. However, the railways have refuted all allegations.