CM likely to hold 'Vijaya Sammelan' on Oct 12

kolkata: With the five-day long Durga Puja festivities coming to an end in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold the 'Vijaya Sammelan' on October 12.



In the past two years, the programme was not held due to the pandemic. It has been learnt that businessmen, vice-chancellors of different universities and educationists and important persons from the cultural world, media and senior bureaucrats will be invited to join the programme. Banerjee's Cabinet colleagues and senior officials from different High Commissions will also be invited to the event. The programme is likely to be held in New Town.

The Red Road Carnival will be held on Saturday. Representatives of the UNESCO will participate in the carnival. On Sunday, Lakshmi Puja will be held. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had greeted one and all on the occasion of 'Bijoya Dashami.' "Bijoya Dashami greetings to all! As we bid adieu to Maa Durga on this emotional day, let us remember the significance of the victory of good over evil. May this day inspire us to fight for the right cause. I pray that Maa Durga continues to bless us with strength and courage," she had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, has asked party leaders up to the block-level to hold 'Vijaya Sammelan' between October 11 and 22. It is for the first time when such a venture is being undertaken. The purpose of holding such a programme is to build contacts with people.

Trinamool Congress is taking up initiatives to widen and strengthen its network further before the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held in 2023, and subsequently the Lok Sabha election in 2024. Saukat Mollah, Trinamool Congress MLA from Canning East

said the 'Vijaya Sammelan'

in his area would be held on October 16. He lauded the

initiative of Banerjee and

said such a programme would help the party to intensify the bond between the young and the old party leaders and workers.