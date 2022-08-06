CM likely to embark on a 2-day Digha tour on Aug 11

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Digha on a two-day tour on August 11.



The Chief Minister is likely to inaugurate the 30 km marine drive connecting Digha with Mandarmani.

Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed Jagannath temple.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 128 crore, Jagannath Dham is a dream project of the Chief Minister and she had referred to this temple

several times.

Senior officials of Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation entrusted with the job of constructing the temple visited the site and conducted an on the spot survey before the tour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Senior officials of East Midnapore district administration were also present during

the survey.

Senior state government officials said both the marine drive and the temple will attract more tourists to Digha.

Dr BC Roy had started developing Digha in the early 1960s.

Vechiles used to be driven on the sea beach till early 1980s.

After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee introduced several schemes for Digha's all round development.

A convention centre will also be set up in Digha which has become an important tourist destination and it is difficult to get rooms at weekends and during holidays there.