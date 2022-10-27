CM likely to come face-to-face with Amit Shah at Eastern Zonal Council meet

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the Eastern Zonal Council Meeting to be chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah scheduled to be held in Kolkata on November 5.



This probably will be the first instance when the Chief Minister will come face-to-face with Amit Shah after the last Assembly polls.

The meeting has been scheduled at Nabanna Sabhaghar where the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also expected to be present.

However, till now it is not clear whether the Union Home minister and Banerjee will have any separate one-to-one meeting on the occasion.

Shah by virtue of his portfolio of the Home minister is the chairman of all the five zonal security councils in the country.

His office has confirmed his presence at the meeting, until and unless there are some emergency last-minute changes.

However, the party leadership in Bengal has not yet received any information on whether he would be holding any meeting with them.

In the recent past, Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress has been vocal against the 'excess' of the central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the West Bengal Assembly session held in September, Banerjee, while speaking on a resolution moved by

Trinamool Congress party's chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, had said: "The CBI is not under the Prime Minister's department. It is under the Home

department."

"There have been 21 raids by ED (Enforcement Directorate) in Kolkata. There have been 108 cases initiated by ED and CBI in the state in the last three to four months," the Chief Minister, had said. "I do not believe that the central agencies are acting at the behest of the Prime minister. Some BJP leaders are behind this," Mamata Banerjee had said earlier.