CM launches 'Self Scan' app

Kolkata: For the first time in the history of the country's Information Technology (IT) sector, the Mamata Banerjee government has introduced the "Self Scan" mobile phone app for safe scanning of documents.

This comes when 59 Chinese apps including Cam Scanner were banned by the Centre in June end.

"Self Scan" has come up as an unique app to be used when the Cam Scanner is no more available.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the app at Nabanna on Monday. The app has been developed by the state Information Technology and Electronics and e-Governance department.

"This is your own app to scan documents with unique features," the Chief Minister said.

"People from across the globe can use the app developed in our state," Banerjee

said, adding that Bengal is the first in developing such an app that will cater to the needs of millions of people.

The free-of-cost app can be used to scan documents and the user can save the same in PDF and JPEG format in their own storage devices.

Soon the app will be available in Google Play store and Apple Play store.

Any data related to the documents that will be scanned using the app will never get stored in any server that gives an additional advantage to users in terms of maintaining the security and secrecy of the scanned documents.