CM introduces 4 fire fighting robots

Kolkata: Ahead of this Durga Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced four fire fighting robots in the fleet of the Fire and Emergency Services department.



The modernisation has been undertaken at the cost of Rs 18.62 crores.

The Chief Minister introduced all the modern machineries in the presence of the state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose at the Durga Puja Coordination meeting held at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

It has come as a major step forward towards the modernisation of the fire fighting arrangement as it has the capacity of spraying 1800 litre of water per minute.

Most importantly the robots fitted with thermal imagery camera and optical camera can be operated from even a distance of 100 metre.

As a result it can be easily operated at high risk areas.

It results to minimisation of risks to the lives of fire fighters. Four special vehicles have also been procured for transportation of the robotic fire fighters.

At the same time five multi-purpose foam tenders, 100 fire fighting bikes fitted with air foam machineries and 10 mini water tenders were also being introduced.

The 10 mini water tenders with capacity of carrying 3000 litre water at a time are capable of movement at hilly terrains and narrow lanes.