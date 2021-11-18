CM inaugurates PG section of Harichand Guruchand Univ

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated the post-graduate section of Harichand Guruchand university on Wednesday.



Addressing the students virtually, Banerjee urged them to study seriously and become useful citizens. She assured every cooperation to them.

This is the first university that has been named after Harichand Guruchand Thakur, the founder of Matua Community. Banerjee had promised to set up a university after his name. The University offers Bengali, Education, History and Journalism and Mass Communication in the post graduation level.

Tapan Kumar Biswas, vice-chancellor of the University, informed that international seminars are being held on the life and works of Harichand Guruchand Thakur. Speakers from India and abroad take part in the discussion, he said.

Banerjee laid the foundation stone of a 10 million day capacity water treatment plant under North Dum Dum Water Supply scheme. A pump house and a lifting jetty will be constructed. Once constructed, the scheme will benefit 20,000 households and 3.25 lakh people will be benefitted.

She laid the foundation stone of a nursing school at Ashoknagar and 76 health centres for rural people. Banerjee assured that the bus routes that had been withdrawn due to the Covid pandemic would be restored soon.