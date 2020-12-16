CM inaugurates Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College & Hospital in Cooch Behar

Jalpaiguri: Making the dreams come true for the people of Cooch Behar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College and Hospital.



Chief Minister had earlier announced of setting up the medical college and hospital in Cooch Behar so that people of the district do not have to travel long distance for better treatment facilities.

There are 95 students in the first batch of the medical college and hospital that has come up on round 25 acres of land and it has come up at a cost of Rs 250 crores.

Most importantly, at least 100 students will be getting the opportunity to pursue MBBS course at the medical college and hospital with all modern and updated arrangements required to provide worldclass health facilities.

Apart from the academic building it houses separate quarters for doctors, male and female students and interns. The presence of an auditorium in the medical college and hospital gives an additional advantage to conduct seminars and major programmes.

There will also be a conferene room with a capacity to accommodate 200 people at a time.

Bringing an end to decades old wait of the people of Jalpaiguri, Banerjee has inaugurated the Fire and Emergency Services centres at Fulbari construction of which has been completed in a war footing in just one year eight months time.

The state Tourism minister was present at the spot when Banerjee inaugurated the fire station.

The fire station has come up at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The state PWD has carried out the construction work following a specialized design so that fire fighters can esily rush out of control room and proceed for a spot.

The fire stations are equipped with modern equipments and there are also proposals to introduce bike tenders here as well.

Setting up of the fire stations will highly benefit the Fulbari area.