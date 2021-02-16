CM inaugurates Maa kitchen, will provide meals at Rs 5 to poor

Kolkata: Lakhs of people from all across the state have got benefitted on the first day itself when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched "Maa" common kitchen providing subsidised cooked meal for the poor and destitute at a nominal cost of Rs 5.



"This programme is for common people. We give free ration to all. There are many who want to have cooked food, but they do not get it for working outside. Though the state government is introducing the common kitchen named after Maa. Initially it will be in the urban areas and gradually more such kitchens will be set up across the state," Banerjee said after inaugurating the scheme from Nabanna Sabhaghar for which the state government has

already allotted a fund of Rs 100 crore.

The common kitchen, where stomach full rice, dal, vegetable and egg curry will be served against Rs 5 per plate, will be run mainly by self help groups and it will remain open from 1 pm to 3 pm. The state government is providing a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate so that people can have the same just

at Rs 5.

On Monday, it was initiated at 27 points in districts and six places including Chetla and Girish Park under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Banerjee virtually inspected how it is served at the common kitchens in Howrah, Balurghat, Krishnanagar and Midnapore through video conference after inaugurating the same.

Terming the project to be a unique one, she directed to open one at the state's administrative headquarters – Nabanna. "I will also visit one of these kitchens." Banerjee said after directing the authorities to ensure that it must reach to the people who really need the same. It may be mentioned that already 18,000 kg rice has been allotted only for the kitchens in Kolkata for the next 15 days.

Banerjee also started the distribution of 1 lakh bicycles under the Sabuj Sathi scheme among class IX students of 2020 and letter of assurance has also been given to around 10 lakh students who got promoted to class IX in 2021. The Chief Minister directed concerned authorites to ensure that students get the bicycles without

delay.

"We are giving the letter of assurances as so many bicycles are not in our hand right at this moment. We have already given 1 crore bicycles to students under the scheme and these batches of students should get it on time," Banerjee said.