CM inaugurates drainage pumping station in Alipore

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday unveiled a drainage pumping station at Body Guard Lines (BGL) in Alipore that would help clear accumulated water in quick time.



The water supply department of KMC has also taken a major stride in the augmentation of water supply in South Kolkata by completing work on a new water treatment plant of 25 million gallons capacity per day at Garden Reach water treatment plant.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated both the projects through remote control from a programme at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

"We have witnessed heavy waterlogging at BGL and often it took 10-12 days in draining water. But with this drainage pumping station, the problem will be mitigated," Banerjee said.

She added that the 25 mgd water treatment plant with an underground water reservoir at Garden Reach will benefit the 4 lakh population in South Kolkata and its adjacent areas in potable drinking water supply.

BGL is a low lying area, water from Diamond Harbour Road also sneaked into the area resulting in heavy waterlogging. The project executed by Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) has involved an expenditure of Rs 39 crore. The pipeline for draining the water will pass underground through the premises of the National library before draining out directly to Tolly Nullah adjacent to Alipore Women Correctional Home.

Alipore Bodyguard Lines has battalions, barracks and housing for a large number of police forces in the state including the Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, with the 25 mgd water treatment plant starting its operation on Thursday, the capacity of the Garden Reach Waterworks has been augmented from 185 mgd to 210 mgd. The total expenditure for the treatment plant along with underground reservoirs has been Rs 88 crore.