CM inaugurates beverage plant worth Rs 660 cr in Jalpaiguri

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually inaugurated a new factory of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited on 6.9 acres at Raninagar in Jalpaiguri. The unit, which entails an investment of about Rs 660 crore, will employ 300 people. Interestingly, 66 per cent of the company's workforce is women.



The company has already invested over Rs 1000 crore in Bengal and operates two factories, employing over 1000 people. Banerjee reiterated that the unit will generate huge employment in the state, which has been the prime focus of the state government. Asserting that "industry and job creation" are her focus areas she slammed the BJP for the 45 per cent rise in unemployment and at the same time reiterated that unemployment has been reduced by 40 per cent in Bengal. "My target is industry and employment generation and not the crushing of jobs. In the last 34 years of the erstwhile Left Front government, industrialisation was destroyed. A new awakening in industrialisation is required. Else how will youngsters stand up? If organisations like SAIL and Railways are sold out then what will the students do? Banerjee questioned, attending a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday.

She urged industrialists to come and invest in Bengal. "Bengal is not only the destination for today but also for tomorrow. Come and invest here. Bengal is always industry-friendly. If you have any grievances then inform us," she said. She informed that her government has rolled out a WhatsApp number, where the investors can inform about any issues confronted by them during investments.

"Some people are trying to derail the projects as they don't want Bengal to prosper. We want development protecting the interest of landowners and farmers. We have always given priority to the interest of farmers but we also want industries to grow," she pointed out. Highlighting the growth of MSME sector in Bengal, she said that currently, 90 lakh enterprises are operational in the state, with 1.36 crore people as employees. "Bengal is set to have over 200 industrial parks, some of which have been established, while 2,800 companies have already registered their presence in the IT sector with 2 lakh employment," she said.