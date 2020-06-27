CM inaugurates as many as 608 infrastructural development projects

Kolkata: Inaugurating a series of projects for an overall development of minorities in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre for its step motherly attitude towards the state.



The Chief Minister on Friday inaugurated 608 infrastructural development projects worth around RS 94.35 crore and laid foundation stones for 24 new projects worth Rs 14.41 crore. The state Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department is the implementing authority of the projects. Banerjee inaugurated the project online from Nabanna.

"Our annual budget for minority affairs has gone up to Rs 4016 crore in the 2020-21 financial year that was only Rs 472 crore in 2010-11. Bengal gives scholarships to the highest number of minority students in the state. Now they (the Centre) is asking for the data of the beneficiaries or else they would not give their share of the fund for the schemes. They Even want to take control over the board of their education. By all these means they are trying to grab control over Bengal," the Chief Minister said.

She added: "The state will continue to support the people from minority communities and the tribal populace even if the Centre does not extend support. But Bengal will not bow its head under any pressure."

She once again mentioned about the Rs 53,000 crore that the state owes from the Centre. "It has not been released despite repeated requests in such a critical situation when the state is fighting simultaneously against COVID-19 and aftermath of Amphan," Banerjee said.

With the primary objective of welfare and overall development of minority communities including Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs, 608 development projects in different parts of the state have been inaugurated on Friday include eight karmatirthas in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Birbhum, seven Hostels including three for girls, four health sub-centres, nine Sadbhav Mandap (Community Centres), 358 additional Classrooms, 169 anganwadi centres, 46 drinking water supply schemes and seven small connecting roads in East Bardhaman and West Midnapore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of ten hostels including nine for

girls, community centres, anganwadi centres, college auditorium in South 24- Parganas, and library.