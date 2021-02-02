CM inaugurates a host of projects from Uttar Banga Utsav, opens state's longest bridge that will benefit 12L people

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating the Uttar Bangal Utsav in Siliguri on Monday stated that her dream is a self-reliant North Bengal.



The Chief Minister arrived at Siliguri on Monday on a three-day tour of North Bengal districts. On arrival at Bagdogra she headed for Baghajatin Park for the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Uttar Banga Utsav.

"My dream is to see a self-reliant, selfsufficient North Bengal," said the Chief Minister. She also inaugurated a host of development projects virtually.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the "Joyee" bridge, the longest river bridge in the state. Built over the river Teesta, the 3.029 km bridge will shorten the distance between Haldibari and Mekhligunj by 60 km. It has been built at a cost of Rs. 415 crore.

Along with this she inaugurated the Kamteswari bridge connecting Shitalkuchi road with Sitai road. The 9,44.5 metre bridge over the Mansai river will connect Shitalkuchi, Gosainmari, Dinhata sub-division and Cooch Behar district town benefitting 12 lakh people.

The Phoolbari-Gajoldoba Road Overbridge was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Monday. The 735.6m bridge will shorten the distance between Siliguri and Gajoldoba by 4km. Gajoldoba houses "Bhorer Alo," dubbed as the lorgest integrated tourism project in the country.

"I'm so happy. These are all my dream projects. I dedicate these bridges to the people of North Bengal. You all should safeguard these bridges like you safeguard your own," added the Chief Minister.

Flanked by Aroop Biswas, the Youth Services and Sports minister, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated four youth hostels. The youth hostels are located at Raiganj in Uttar DinajpurGajoldoba in Jalpaiguri district; Bali in South 24-Parganas and Bolpur Youth Hostel in Birbhum.

The long-time demand of the people of Nishigunj transpired into reality with the inauguration of the Fire Station. This fire station in Cooch Behar has been built at a cost of Rs. 4 Crores.

Along with this the Chief Minister inaugurated a number of power sub-stations located in different districts of the State, virtually.

A new cement industry also saw the light of day in Jalpaiguri. Inaugurating the Rs. 450 Crore worth Star Cement located in the Jalapiguri district, the Chief Minister stated that this will provide direct and indirect employment to many.

"We have also launched the Narayani Battalion, Gorkha Battalion and Jungle Mahal Battalion of the police force as per the appeal of the people residing in Cooch Behar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills and Jungle Mahal. 3,018 new posts including 1006 each have been created for these battalions," added Banerjee.

She further stated that land right documents and lease documents will be given in 64 forest villages. Houses are being built for tea garden workers under the Cha Sundari project in North Bengal.

A ground filled to capacity greeted the Chief Minister and applauded her efforts for the development of North Bengal.

The Chief Minister also conferred Banga Ratna awards to 9 recipients from the North Bengal districts. Ministers including Aroop Biswas, Gautam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh, Indranil Sen were present along with MP Mousam Benazir Noor and GTA Chairman Anit Thapa.

"At first I had no plans of inaugurating the programme. However, as I would be landing in Bagdogra on my visit to the North Bengal districts I decided to pay a visit to the Uttar Banga festival that our Government had started 10 years ago," she stated.