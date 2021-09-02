CM inaugurates 38 new bus routes & dev projects

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a series of development projects from the programme of Police Day on Wednesday including introduction of 38 new bus routes.Bus services have been initiated on 16 routes in Bandwan.

Again the same has been started on 12 routes and the remaining 10 from Barnaparichay Bus Terminus. Service of the state-run buses was a longstanding demand of local people and it has been fulfilled by the Chief Minister. A guest house-cum-training centre of SBSTC, which has been named as Shrotswini, has been inaugurated virtually by the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The Chief Minister also inaugurated Shramik Bhawan and a guest house of the state Labour department, besides inaugurating a PSA oxygen plant at Dr BC Roy Memorial Hospital for Children. The Chief Minister also inaugurated Kirnahar Police Station.