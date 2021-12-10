CM inaugurates 2 safe drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 313 crore, to benefit 1.20L

Nadia: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday laid the foundation stone for two safe drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 313 crore that would benefit 1.20 lakh people in Kalyani and Haringhata of Nadia district.



At the same time the Chief Minister assured that there would be tap water connections in every household by 2024 with the state Public Health Engineering (PHE) department implementing the Jal Swapna project.

"Today we are laying the foundation stones of two schemes to supply safe drinking water to every household in Kalyani and Haringhata. It is a major project. Nearly 1.20 lakh people would get benefitted of the projects," the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee on Thursday also inaugurated 12 projects for further development of

Nadia district.

She has also discussed the 700 acres of land given to ISKCON in Nadia. She was told that they are developing a symposium on the plot.

The Chief Minister also took stock of Kanyashree University and she was told that online classes have been started with 650 students. She has also directed the state Higher Education department to find out a plot at Ranaghat for the Harichand Guruchand University.

Banerjee has also taken a detailed note of the tourism sector in Nadia, where Nawadip has been identified as a heritage town. She was informed that three tourism circuits are getting developed in the district.