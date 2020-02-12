CM inaugurates 10-bed CCUs in district hospitals

Kolkata: In a boost to the Health infrastructure in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated 10-bed Critical Care Units (CCU) at Onda Superspecialty Hospital, Barjora Superspecialty Hospital and Chhatna Superspecialty Hospital in Bankura and Nayagram Superspecialty Hospital, Gopiballavpur Superspecialty Hospital in Jhargram and Panskura Superspecialty Hospital in East Midnapore.



Banerjee was attending a programme in Bankura. Over the past few years, the Bengal government has successfully exploited a range of resources to build more advanced Health infrastructure, and also apprise people about good health and ways to remain fit. A host of new initiatives had been taken by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. One of her important decisions was to set up 42 superspecialty hospitals across the state, taking tertiary healthcare to the hinterlands.

Chief Minister Banerjee herself was actively engaged in mulling over the various possibilities on how the government can independently establish superspecialty hospitals to provide care without cost. Significantly, almost all superspecialty hospitals have been constructed in rural areas so that people aren't compelled to visit only medical colleges in Kolkata.

It may be mentioned here that all the new superspecialty hospitals are equipped with modern technology and the general wards too are working well. In many of these new superspecialty hospitals, equipment and machines are more advanced than those in the city's medical colleges. The district hospitals across the state have also seen a major facelift with infrastructure for digital X rays, CT scan, dialysis, MRI facilities being introduced in a number of hospitals. The state government has allotted

Rs 4,608 crore for the health department for the 2020-21 financial year.