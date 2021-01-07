'CM implemented various projects in North 24-Pgns'

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the BJP for ruining the country's economy and its attempt to take over the power in different states by creating trouble and playing communal card, Trinamool Congress MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said massive development had taken place in North 24-Parganas under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Quoting Chanakya, who had said "a good administrator would work with the people. The government should be run in such a way that the people become economically self-reliant", Dr Ghosh Dastidar said Mamata Banerjee did not make false promises but actually implemented various projects over the past decade in North 24-Parganas and translated the definition of "good governance" as mentioned in 'Arthashastra.'

Dr Ghosh Dastidar is a Lok Sabha MP from Barasat Parliamentary seat.

Criticising the BJP, she said it had not done any development work anywhere in the country. As a result, the country's economy had reached the rock bottom level. "BJP's only agenda now is to take over the power in any state by hook or by crook. It is creating trouble, spreading canard and lies and is busy making personal slander," she said.

She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 43 per cent job opportunity was created in Bengal. Under the Jal Bharo, Jal Dharo scheme, the marginal farmers are involved in agriculture and the water is being used for fish cultivation.

Giving a list of 24 projects that have been successfully implemented in North 24-Parganas, Dr Ghosh Dastidar said massive development had taken place in the district since Trinamool-led state government came to power in 2011.

She said more than 8.35 lakh people from the unorganised sector have enrolled themselves in various social welfare schemes. As many as 43 Karmatirthas have been set up for the people from economically challenged backgrounds. For up gradation of sports, 248 multi gyms and 25 mini indoor stadiums have been set up. Sports complexes are coming up at Naihati and Barrackpore.

The state government has so far released Rs 207 crore to give scholarships to 9. 16 lakh minority students. A hostel for women named 'Aikatan' has come up at Kaikhali. The Aliah University campus in New Town has been built on 20 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

The third Haj Tower has come up in Rajarhat. Three thousand people can stay at the centre. There is a provision to park 100 cars and 20 buses there.

Two super specialty hospitals have come up in North 24-Parganas along with 13 fair price medicine shops, 19 SNSU, 6 SNCU, 3 CCU, 2 HDU and 2 nursing schools.

She said students from the general category and minority community have been benefited by various schemes.