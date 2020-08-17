CM honours 25 COVID-19 warriors on I-Day

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitated 25 Covid warriors on Independence Day for their selfless work for the society at this critical time.



Receiving the memento as appreciation for their work has not only come as one of their life-time achievements but the move in honouring the Covid warriors at a programme like Independence Day has further inspired the frontline workers in carrying out their work with all support of the state government.

One of the Covid warriors, who was felicitated by the Chief Minister on Saturday, is Assistant Sub-Inspector Hafizuddin Mondal. He is posted at Maidan Police station. He got infected with the disease on May 5 and was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital. He rejoined his office after getting cured and once again started his fight against COVID-19 to ensure safety of people.

"Receiving the honour from the Chief Minister was like a life time achievement and I dedicate the same to all frontline workers including my colleagues those are fighting relentlessly to ensure safety of people from COVID-19," Mondal said after expressing gratitude to doctors and nurses those are working relentlessly knowing well that they may get infected to the disease at anytime.

Dr SM Ayaz Ahmed of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, who was also felicitated, said that it motivated him and many like him. It is a great initiative of the state government for the people like them who are continuing to work for the society after recovering from COVID-19.

Besides policemen, doctors and nurses, the Chief Minister also felicitated conservancy workers, laboratory technicians, homeguards, civic volunteers, ASHA workers, teachers, WBCS officers, ambulance drivers and Covid warrior clubs.

According to Jhuma Murmu, a nurse posted at Satyabala ID Hospital in Howrah, it is not only a felicitation. But it is an inspiration for all frontline workers like her.

It was like a dream coming true for ambulance driver of Madhyamgram Municipality Riyaj Gazi of receiving the felicitation from the Chief Minister. "I started driving an ambulance in January 2019. In April I got infected to

COVID-19. I recovered and once again started working to take patients to hospital as I feel good about doing this job," Gazi said.