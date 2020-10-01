CM holds meeting with Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: The Chief Minister held a meeting with Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA and Binoy Tamang, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) at Uttar Kanya on Wednesday.



The 20 minute long close-door meeting was held on the heels of the administrative meeting.

"Both the meetings (the administrative meet and the meeting with the Chief Minister) were very fruitful. We are sure the Hills will receive many good tidings soon," stated Binoy Tamang talking to Millennium Post.

Though Binoy Tamang admitted that certain political issues had cropped up in the close door meet, he preferred to hold the cards close to

his chest.

Political observers opine that the political discussion would have revolved around the forthcoming 2021 Assembly election and the strategy to be adopted in the three Assembly seats in the Hills and the Gorkha dominated areas in North Bengal. Incidentally the GJM (Binoy faction) is an ally of the TMC.

When questioned on the shape of the alliance for the Assembly elections, Thapa stated: "Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the Hills has made it clear that while the TMC will field candidate for Parliamentary elections in the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency backed by the GJM for other elections including the Assembly elections, the TMC will back GJM candidates in the Hills."

Furthermore, Tamang lauded the announcement made by the Chief

Minister regarding the 19 development boards in North Bengal.

"Henceforth the functioning and other issues pertaining to the 19 development boards of North Bengal will be under the supervision of a four member committee comprising of Minister Arup Biswas, GTA Chairman Anit Thapa, GTA Principal Secretary and me," added Tamang.

The CM also lauded the Triveni Covid-19 Hospital in the GTA area and stated that it was doing a great job.

Issues raised by Tamang and Thapa included handing over of Patta in the Hills; Upgradation of the second oldest Municipality in the State- the Darjeeling Municipality (1850) into a Corporation; Delimitation of sub divisions and blocks in the GTA

area; Regularization of 4397 casual and adhoc GTA group C and D workers and ensuring that Sikkim follows the reciprocal transport agreement in letter and spirit with West

Bengal.

"On behalf of the GTA, I would like to thank the Chief Minister for her generosity" stated Thapa for the Rs. 175 Crore financial package to the GTA," stated Thapa.