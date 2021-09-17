CM holds meet on development of infrastructure in Med Colleges

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a detailed discussion about further infrastructure development of the medical colleges in Kolkata during her meeting at SSKM Hospital on Thursday.

Besides the senior officers of the state Health department including the health Secretary NS Nigam, principals, nursing superintendents, junior

doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital were present in the hour long meeting headed by the Chief Minister.

Sources said principals of the medical colleges discussed the development of hostel facilities and other infrastructure related issues in the meeting. The Chief Minister gave patient hearing to the discussions.

A new building is coming up at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The state PWD would complete its construction in two years. There was discussion to complete the construction at the earliest. Later, the Upendra Brahmachari Bhawan at the medical college would also be renovated. There was also a preliminary discussion about setting up of the second campus of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in a plot situated adjacent to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

There was also discussion for better utilization of Indira Women and Child Hospital on Raja Manindra Road.