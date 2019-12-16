'CM has not flouted Central rule in protesting against CAA'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said on Monday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also the supremo of Trinamool Congress and so she has never flouted the Central rule by holding a rally against CAA as alleged by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.



Roy, who held a press conference at Nabanna, said: "Mamata is playing a dual role as the Chief Minister and the head of Trinamool Congress. She is protesting against the CAA as the head of TMC and not as the Chief Minister. She has thus not flouted any Central rule, as alleged by the Governor."

The Governor had tweeted earlier in this connection: "I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation."

Meanwhile, the Home and Hills Affairs department on Monday has written to the Commissioners of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation and all the District Magistrates (DMs), directing them not to hold any activities regarding the preparation and upgradation of the National Population Register (NPR).