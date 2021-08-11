CM hands over ex-gratia of Rs 2L each to families of flood victims

Ghatal: Turning up as a messiah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood beside the flood-affected people assuring them of all support to overcome the difficulties when the repeated requests to the Centre to implement Ghatal Master Plan to check flood in the region fell on deaf ears.



The Chief Minister distributed cheques worth Rs 2 lakh of the financial assistance by the state government among the family members of few people who died due to the floods. As many as 23 people died due to the deluge—family members of each would be given this assistance—in the state and it includes 19 from West Midnapore. She also distributed clothes and books among children.

Banerjee was found taking stock of the situation wading in knee deep water and directing the district magistrate Rashmi Kamal to take adequate measures to ensure safety of people when miles after miles in Ghatal, Daspur and Chandrakona in West Midnapore went under water.

The situation had started turning worse at Ghatal on August 1 when around 15,000 cusecs of water was released from Kangshabati barrage.

The areas including Ghatal, Daspur and Chandrakona through which river Silabati passes is around 160 km away from Kangshabati barrage.

The release of water from the barrage along with excess water, due to heavy rainfall, in the catchment area where rivers like Shilabati, Rupnarayan and Dwarakeswar flow led to the flood in the region.

Though Banerjee was scheduled to visit the place on August 4, she had to reschedule her aerial survey due to inclement weather. She had visited Amta by road on August 4 and took the aerial survey on Tuesday during her visit to Ghatal.

With a major part of Ghatal Municipality including Argora, Chauli and Singpur getting flooded, appreciating the local administration for their relentless effort to help people at this time of distress, Banerjee said: "I extend my gratitude to those who worked to help the flood affected people. The administration needs to take up more tasks and there is a need to set up more camps''.

Acres of agricultural land on both sides of roads were found inundated.

Following direction of the Chief Minister, the district administration has also ensured adequate supply of tarpaulin, baby food, medicine, garments, potato, rice, pulses and dry foods for the flood affected people.