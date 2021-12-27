CM greets students on New Year, says state committed to provide all assistance

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote an open letter extending New Year greetings to all students.



She stated that the state government has decided to observe the first week of January as Students' Week and extended further greetings in this connection.

According to her, the state government is committed to stand by the students always as they are the future generation. She stated that the Students Credit Card and Taruner Swapna (Dream of Youths) projects have been initiated with the aim to ensure a bright future for the students' community.

She has advised the students to study with attention and work in a diligent manner which will help them to overcome all hurdles that come in the way. She has expressed her hope that students will be successful in future and will make the country proud. "My blessings and love will always be with you in your future journey," the letter read,