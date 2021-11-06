CM greets all on Bhai Phonta

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed her best wishes to all brothers and sisters on the day of Bhai Phonta.



"Wishing everyone a very Happy Bhai Phonta! May the special bond between brothers and sisters always be celebrated with even greater enthusiasm and love," Banerjee tweeted.

People from all walks of

life starting from ministers, politicians and celebrities celebrated Bhai Phonta across the state.

Veteran politician Subrata Mukherjee, who passed away on Thursday, was recollected by most ministers and senior politicians as the day of Bhai Phonta used to be very special for him.

Mukherjee, clad in dhoti and kurta as always, used to take phonta from his sisters at his Ballygunge residence every year.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy was found in a different mood on Saturday when he was found taking phonta from residents of an orphanage. Besides giving gifts and arranging lunch for them, Roy also taught them reciting rhymes.

The state Power minister Aroop Biswas, like every year, spent his day with residents of Nabanir old-age home at Bansdroni. "I had lost my grandmother and grandfather at a very young age. So I spend this day with them. I arrange food of their choice. The days are passing with a heavy heart after losing Subratada. Spending time with the residents here at the old-age home gives a bit of solace," said Biswas.

MP Mala Roy gave bhai phonta to her four brothers at her Bansdroni house. "This is a special day when we pray for the long lives of our brothers and we wait for this day year long," Roy said.

The state Fire minister Sujit Bose's elder sister prepared a special sweet for him on the day of Bhai Phonta. "This day is specially dedicated to my sister. I pray for her good health as she recently underwent a major surgery," Bose said. His sister stated that she prepared a special sweet for her brother that she had learnt preparing from their mother.