CM greets all as city celebrates Easter with zeal & enthusiasm

Kolkata: Joining the rest of the world—after a Covid-induced gap of two years—the city celebrated the resurrection of Jesus on the auspicious occasion of Easter on Sunday with zeal. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Wishing you all a very Happy Easter. May hope, love, peace and joy always touch the lives of each of our families, our neighborhoods, our cities, our country and our world."



The churches in the city were decorated and the façade were illuminated. After a gap of two years, devotees visited the churches in-person on Easter to offer their prayers. Unlike the past two years, the pastor delivered the Easter sermon physically and not through the virtual medium.

Several churches, including Old Mission Church, St John's Church, At Andrew's Church, Sacred Heart Church, Bethel Church and Duff Church hosted special prayer sessions. In most of the churches, the Easter service started around 9am on Sunday.

The pastors prayed for the safety and security of everyone.

On the occasion a procession was taken out from St Paul's Cathedral at 4 pm that culminated at St James Jora Girja. A short prayer service was also held, followed by the blessings by the Bishops attending the procession. The procession crossed areas like Chowringhee, AJC Bose Road, Lenin Sarani, Moulali, etc.

Meanwhile, the confectionaries as well as home bakers offered a plethora of goodies to the revelers in the city. Traditionally, a simnel cake (a light fruit cake), is eaten on Easter. The cake is often decorated with 11 marzipan balls to represent the apostles.

But, this time the bakers came up with innovative variations to be back in the business with a bang.