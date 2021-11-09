CM gives away 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman' award to about 450 Puja organisers, thanks clubs for maintaining Covid norms

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled the absence of Subrata Mukherjee on the stage while presenting the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman award to the clubs at Biswa Bangla Convention centre on Monday afternoon.



Around 450 Durga Puja organisers were awarded in the programme.

"On getting the death news of Subrata da the first thing which came to mind was who would look after Ekdalia Evergreen. He used to drive me mad asking for a date to inaugurate the Puja of Evergreen where he was the president for nearly 50 years. Every year he requested me to chant hymns from Chandi which I did. He is no longer with us and his absence pains all of us," she said.

The clubs which got Sherar Shera Samman included Hatibagan Sarbojonin, naktala Udayan Sangha, Hindusthan Park Sarbojonin, kalighat Milan Sangha, Tala Pratyae, Thakurpukur SB park among others.

Kasba Bosepukur Sitala Mandir and Salt Lake got awards for creating awareness against the Covid pandemic.

Biswa Bangla branding award went to Bhowanipur Ritwik Club and Ramomohan Sammelani. Shera Dhakeshree award went to Hatibagan Nabapalli. 76 Palli Bhowanipore got the award for creating environmental awareness.

Suvaprasana, Subodh Sarkar, Firhad Hakim and Indranil Sen were present at the award giving ceremony.

The Chief Minister thanked the clubs for maintaining Covid protocol and assured that the state government would always be by their side.