CM fulfills long-standing demand, teachers to be posted at home districts from now

Kolkata: Bringing cheers to many, in a historic move Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that from now on the teachers will be posted in their home districts only. The announcement, that came on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, has made the teaching community happy across the board.



Banerjee tweeted: "We are proud of our teachers and our students. Teachers are the main guardians, who have a huge contribution towards our society and Nation-building through nurturing our students for becoming true leaders of tomorrow."

The tweet also read: "On the eve of Saraswati Puja, being an ideal time also to express our gratitude to all our teachers, we have taken a policy decision of posting all teachers in their respective home districts. This historic decision will help them take care of their own families and work with complete peace of mind and full attention while contributing to the great work of Nation building. My best wishes to everyone."

It was a longstanding demand of the teachers' organisation that they should be posted in their home districts only. The erstwhile

Left Front government had given assurance to the teachers on the issue just to get their support but never implemented it.

After coming to power in 2011, Banerjee took a series of decisions for the benefit of the teachers. Firstly, the salaries of the teachers have been regularised and now they are getting it on the first day of every month. Earlier, the Left Front government often delayed the salaries of the teachers.

Secondly, the teachers had to run from the pillar to post to get their pension. They had to wait for several years to get their pension.

Steps have now been taken so that the teachers receive their pension from the following month after their retirement. Moreover, the salaries of the teachers have been hiked and it will reflect from the salary slip of February. Banerjee also meets the school and college teachers and listen to their problems every year.

Welcoming the decision of the state government, the teachers said it would help them to concentrate more on their work. Many teachers faced difficulties particularly the women who were posted in other districts.