CM distributes awards to 367 Durga Puja organisers

Kolkata: Distributing the 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman Award' in virtual mode to 367 best Durga Puja organisers across the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all to ensure maintenance of proper Covid norms during the forthcoming festivals.



Banerjee interacted with District Magistrates, superintendents of police and members of local clubs while presenting the awards through virtual mode from Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Besides urging all officers in districts to take necessary measures so that Covid does not spread during the forthcoming Kali Puja, Chhath Puja and Jagadhatri Puja, Banerjee attacked BJP without naming the political party for violating Covid norms. "We are holding the programme today in virtual mode considering the pandemic situation. We follow all norms and maintain a system. But, many I have seen do not maintain any system. They do not even use masks and go amidst public gathering," Banerjee said.

As the Director General of Police Virendra was unwell, following direction of the Chief Minister the state security advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha directed all concerned officers to work in proper coordination with Kali Puja organisers to maintain all norms in a proper manner.

This is the first time when the Chief Minister distributed Sharam Samman Award even to all districts. She announced the names of each and every 271 Durga Pujas that have bagged the award and interacted with the organisers. She also interacted with Puja organisers in Kolkata while distributing the prize among 96 award winning Durga Pujas. She even told members of Suruchi Sangha and Naktala Udayan Sangha that she missed taking tea at their pandals when she visited for inauguration. But next year surely she will have tea at their Puja pandals.

She recollected the sacrifice of 56 police personnel who died due to Covid while fighting for the society in the frontline while announcing the award for the Durga Puja of Alipore Bodyguard Lines that received the Covid Warrior Award of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman.

As a unique move, Banerjee directed the officers of the Information and Cultural Affairs department to release a book every year containing names of all award winning Durga Puja committees. In the same breath she directed

to find a suitable place to install the Durga idol of Barisha

Club that was given a form

of a woman migrant worker carrying her son on her shoulders.

Banerjee has also asked concerned officers to ensure that tant weavers get the order of this year at the right time. The state government has assured them of giving orders for three consecutive years.

She has also mentioned about Barasat in North 24-Parganas as it is famous for Kali Puja and Chandernagore in Hooghly that is world famous for Jagatdhatri Puja. She urged us to ensure that it takes place following all norms.