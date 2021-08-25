CM directs to fast-track Ekalavya Model school project

DARJEELING: At the Tribes Advisory Council meet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed issues pertaining to tribes residing in Kalimpong.

Rupen Sada Lepcha, MLA, Kalimpong and member of the council had raised certain issues pertaining to the Kalimpong district.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the president of the Council, had asked me specifically if there are any issues pertaining to the tribes residing in the Hills that need to be addressed. Accordingly, I informed her," stated Lepcha.

Lepcha informed the Chief Minister that the Ekalavya Model school for tribes is yet to see the light of day in the Hills, despite land being allotted in Charkhole in Kalimpong for this. "The CM directed that the project should be taken up immediately.

She asked Bijan Mandal, secretary of the Tribal Welfare department to visit Charkhole on August 27 to take up the project. Till the school building is constructed, the model school will run in rented premises," added Lepcha.

The Kalimpong MLA also raised the issue of teaching the Lepcha language in primary schools in areas with a large Lepcha population. The Lepchas have already been listed in the Primitive Tribe list.

"This has been our long standing demand and the Lepcha Development Board has been doing the needful also. The CM stated that she will take up the matter with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration so that primary schools in

specific areas can start teaching Lepcha language as education comes under the GTA," added the MLA.

He also raised the issue of constructing houses for tea garden workers in the Kalimpong district.

"I had visited 7 tea gardens to campaign during the Assembly elections. I felt the need for construction of houses for the tea garden workers. There are many from tribe communities," said Lepcha.

"The Chief Minister has assured that she will look into the matter and will ensure that houses are constructed for the tea garden workers," added Lepcha.