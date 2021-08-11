CM directs to expedite work at Lower Damodar Basin

Ghatal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed to ensure completion of the Rs 2,800 crore project for dredging and strengthening of embankments along Lower Damodar basin at the earliest to give respite to the people of a part of Howrah and Hooghly from flood.



During her visit to Ghatal, Banerjee stated about the project that is taken up by her government to check flood like situation in areas including Amta and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah and Khanakul and Arambagh in Hooghly.

She also enquired whether it can be completed within a year during her speech after taking stock of the situation at Argora in Ghatal. Sources said that before leaving for Kolkata she directed the state Irrigation and Waterways department to look into the possibility of completing the project within a year as it will give respite to at least 27 lakh people in Howrah and Hooghly from flood like situation. The state government has already taken necessary measures and leaving no stones unturned to complete the World Bank project at the earliest and the work was going on in full swing before the monsoon set in.

The work will once again commence after the monsoon season and there will be regular monitoring to ensure that the works get completed on time without any delay.

The work of the project had started in November 2020 and already work of around Rs 350 crore is getting executed.

Mahapatra later said that he would be holding meetings with concerned officers and engineers of her department to ensure

that the project gets implemented at the earliest.

Completion of the project would avoid flooding on 4.79 lakh acres of land that will benefit 27 lakh people.

Dredging and water-flow regulatory structures would be constructed under the project besides flood walls on embankments at different locations along the basin.

The Mamata Banerjee government took up the project as the Centre did not provide any assistance for the same. Besides checking floods in different rural parts in Howrah and Hooghly, it will also ensure improvement in irrigation systems across a total area of 3,93,964 hectare that will benefit lakhs of farmers in five districts.