CM directs setting up of industrial parks in every Assembly constituency

Nadia: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said elaborate steps have been taken to make Bengal self-sufficient in all aspects with setting up of industries will ensure optimal use of local produce and stop the flight of capital to other states.



In the same breath, she also gave directions to take steps so that industrial parks can be set up in every Assembly constituency with the requirement of land to develop the same being reduced to 5 from 15 acres.

This comes when there would be an investment of around Rs 212 crore only in the poultry sector in the next three years only in Nadia district creating at least 20 lakh job opportunities.

"Steps have been taken to ensure upgradation of power looms to make the state self-sufficient in the production of fabric using which the uniforms of our school children would be stitched. Earlier, it had to be imported from other states. Similarly, steps have been taken to make the state self-sufficient in egg production. We are encouraging investment in the poultry sector and assuring that the state government would procure their produce. Flight of Bengal's capital outside the state will not be allowed anymore," Banerjee said while heading the administrative review meeting in Nadia.

Detailing the plan to set up industrial parks in every Assembly constituency, Banerjee urged the Chambers of Commerce to help in identifying lands for the same as it can be developed on private as well as vested land. Already, a Request for Proposal (RFP) to set up an integrated textile park in Kalyani is being floated. At the same time, there are around 500 power looms in the district that can be upgraded for production of fabric for suiting and shirting. Already, 187 such power loom owners have taken the move to upgrade the same. The state government is also giving an incentive to help upgrade the power looms.

Banerjee has given clear directions to District Magistrates to take initiatives to create employment opportunities besides carrying out their routine work.

"There are many artisans and a local cottage industry in Nadia. The same can be developed by setting up industrial parks and hubs," Banerjee said.

Following her directions, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi elaborated on the investment taking place in the poultry sector in Nadia. He said that a layer bird firm is coming up in Kalyani at an investment of Rs 40 crore, a poultry feed firm would come up at an investment of Rs 125 crore, there would also be an investment of Rs 75 crore for three bio plants and a poultry meat processing unit would also be established against Rs 75 crore in the next three years. It would lead to the creation of job opportunities for around 20 lakh people.

Booths of Banglar Dairy would be opened at Karmatirthas and Pathasathis in franchise mode and one Kisan Milk Union, which has a capacity of collection of 12,000 litre milk daily, would also be revived. There is a chilling infrastructure that would also be merged with Banglar Dairy.

Being the district that shares a border with Bangladesh, the Chief Minister directed the police and district administration to ensure proper naka checking and not to allow BSF to cross their jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the proper functioning of the Bangla Sahayata Kendras where the "e-wallet" facility has also been introduced.

She also directed the district administration and the state Tourism department to develop a circuit for Nadia as it would lead to the creation of employment opportunities. Three tourism circuits have been developed in Nadia so far.