CM directs peoples' representatives to visit doorsteps to address grievances

Bankura: A day after launching "duare-duare sarkar" programme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed all peoples' representatives to reach out to the people at the grassroot level to know if they have any grievances.



Taking a detailed stock of the ongoing development projects in Bankura and giving necessary directions to complete the same at the earliest during the administrative review meeting in Bankura, Banerjee said: "Representatives of zilla parishad, panchayat samitis and MLAs should go door-to-door of people. Spend time with them to know if they need anything or have any complaint.

Many people come to me with many requests. I give patient hearing to all of them. Even if I fail to address 100 percent of the same, I successfully cover 90 percent. You all also have to do the same."

"There was nothing here in Bankura earlier. We have gradually undertaken massive overall development in the district. Bengal has set a record in the world in implementing social schemes despite tight fiscal condition. Nine out of 10 crore people in the state have received benefits of government projects," Banerjee said adding that now the endeavor should be to ensure that each and every people in the district receive benefits of the ongoing projects.

Reacting sharply after knowing about an effort of evacuating some people from near Bankura station, she said that all refugee colonies in the state have been regularised and the residents are getting free-hold title deed. "None in the state can be evacuated. If needed it can be done only after proper rehabilitation," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister has addressed every issues related to the districts development starting from employment generation to implementation of projects including Pathashree Abhijan and Matir Shristi. She also stressed upon the execution of projects for development of tourism sector and sufficient supply of safe drinking water in the drought prone district besides announcing major World Bank funded projects for better irrigation.

In Bankura, 1,716 acres of fallow land at 55 sites have been brought under Matir Shristhi prakalpa where 2 lakh saplings have been planted creating 2 lakh mandays job.

The state government is repairing 1,6100 km roads including 1,000 km in Bankura.

Banerjee also announced Rs 2,500 crore World Bank project to improve irrigation facilities and flood protection in lower Damodar basin that will benefit five districts including Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, East and West Burdwan. Already the state government has implemented Rs 4,000 crore project in Bankura ensured supply of safe drinking water to 75 percent of the district's populace. "The remaining 25 percent will be getting by 2022 as another Rs 1800 crore project has been taken up," Banerjee said directing concerened

officials to ensure that there should not be dearth in water supply in Purulia and Bankura during summer. Project has been taken up for 400 deep tubewells in Purulia.

Banerjee has also stressed about the setting up of industrial park on 33 acres of land at Gangajalghati and also the freight corridor connecting Dankuni-Burdwan-Durgapur-Barjora-Raghunathpur. "It will create lakh of job opportunities as industries wil be set up along the freight corridor," she said.

She also mentioned about the letter she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check

the prices of potato and onion that has skyrocketed with amendment of Essential Commodities Act.

Banerjee has also directed the MSME secretary Rajesh Pandey to take initiative to introduce international level design for Baluchuri sarees.

Taldangra MLA Samir Chakraborty has stated about the success of Bankura district as Phulmani block became first in creating 100 days work. Similarly, Simlapal Panchayat Samity came second in the same in the state.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to address the

public today at Shumuk Pahari, her first political rally post Covid.