CM directs officials to fast-track project to build houses for locals

Bolpur: Visiting a local tribal village at Sonajhuri in Santiniketan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, interacted with locals to assure them all support of the state government to ensure development of the area.



After learning about some of their needs, the Chief Minister directed the district authorities to ensure fast completion of the project to build houses for them that has already commenced.

The Chief Minister urged the villagers to consider her as one of their family members only.

Before taking off for Kolkata in a chopper from Santiniketan, Banerjee went to Ballavpur village where she had tea at a roadside stall. Surprising all present at the spot, including Trinamool Congress district president Anubrata Mondal, she joined the local people in cooking vegetables.

By that time people of the entire village came to know about Banerjee's surprise visit and gathered around.

While interacting, she came to know that there is a need to set up a toilet as around 175 families reside in the area. Besides directing District Magistrate Vijay Bharti to construct a toilet at the earliest in the area, she also directed to make necessary arrangements to ensure sufficient supply of safe drinking water for the residents of the village.

The locals expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister as a project to build pucca houses under Banglar Abas Yojana was taken up with directions from the Chief Minister to complete it at the earliest.

Banerjee was on a two-day tour to Birbhum where she held an administrative review meeting on Monday and headed a mammoth rally of her party in Bolpur on Tuesday. She returned to Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.Bolpur: Visiting a local tribal village at Sonajhuri in Santiniketan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, interacted with locals to assure them all support of the state government to ensure development of the area.



After learning about some of their needs, the Chief Minister directed the district authorities to ensure fast completion of the project to build houses for them that has already commenced.

The Chief Minister urged the villagers to consider her as one of their family members only.

Before taking off for Kolkata in a chopper from Santiniketan, Banerjee went to Ballavpur village where she had tea at a roadside stall. Surprising all present at the spot, including Trinamool Congress district president Anubrata Mondal, she joined the local people in cooking vegetables.

By that time people of the entire village came to know about Banerjee's surprise visit and gathered around.

While interacting, she came to know that there is a need to set up a toilet as around 175 families reside in the area. Besides directing District Magistrate Vijay Bharti to construct a toilet at the earliest in the area, she also directed to make necessary arrangements to ensure sufficient supply of safe drinking water for the residents of the village.

The locals expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister as a project to build pucca houses under Banglar Abas Yojana was taken up with directions from the Chief Minister to complete it at the earliest.

Banerjee was on a two-day tour to Birbhum where she held an administrative review meeting on Monday and headed a mammoth rally of her party in Bolpur on Tuesday. She returned to Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.